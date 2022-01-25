U.S. FAA approves 90% of planes for low-visibility landings near 5G airports
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday issued approvals for additional altimeters that allow about 90% of the U.S. commercial aviation fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports where 5G C-band wireless is deployed.
The FAA said it had cleared 7 additional altimeters and has now cleared a total of 20; as of last week it had cleared about 78% of commercial planes. Airplane models with one of now 20 cleared altimeters include all Boeing 717, 737, 747, 757, 767, 777, 787 MD-10/-11; Airbus A300, A310, A319, A220, A320, A321, A330, A340, A350, A380; Embraer 120, 170, and 190 regional jets; All CL-600/CRJ regional jets; DHC-8 and ATR turboprops.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. college grads sue Yale, Columbia, other schools over financial aid
U.S. police search for EU official missing from Washington canal path
U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House
Pacific may be most likely to see 'strategic surprise' -U.S. policymaker Campbell
U.S. reports at least 1.1 mln COVID cases in a day, shattering global record