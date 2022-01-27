Left Menu

FTSE 100 drops as interest rate worries intensify; Diageo top gainer

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.0% with boot maker Dr. Martens falling the most, down 8.7%, even after it reported an 11% increase in revenue in the key Christmas quarter. Travel stocks also weighed on mid-caps with British airline easyJet down 1.3% after it said the Omicron variant was impacting its performance this quarter. Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, gained 1.3% after its first-half sales rose 15.8%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:59 IST
FTSE 100 drops as interest rate worries intensify; Diageo top gainer
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance added to interest rate worries, while beverage maker Diageo was the top gainer on strong half-yearly sales. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index declined 0.4% with miner Anglo American and energy firm BP among the top drags on the index as they tracked weak commodity prices.

UK's two-year yields jumped to their highest since 2011 and short-term U.S. yields soared after the Fed signalled a March rate hike with investors pricing in another hike by the Bank of England next week. The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.0% with boot maker Dr. Martens falling the most, down 8.7%, even after it reported an 11% increase in revenue in the key Christmas quarter.

Travel stocks also weighed on mid-caps with British airline easyJet down 1.3% after it said the Omicron variant was impacting its performance this quarter. Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, gained 1.3% after its first-half sales rose 15.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022