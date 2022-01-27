High pressure cylinders used for filling non-toxic gases, liquids to have tamper proof markings: Govt

The government has mandated that all high pressure cylinders and cryogenic containers used for filling non-toxic, non-flammable gases and liquids should have a tamper proof marking that will be easily visible.

The move is aimed at promoting industrial and public safety.

The government has inserted a rule in the Gas Cylinders (Amendment) Rules, 2022. A notification has been issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in this regard.

''All the high pressure cylinders and cryogenic containers used for filling of non-toxic, non-flammable gases and liquids shall have permanent and tamper proof marking in form of Bar Code or RFID or QR code or any means of electronic identification number at conspicuous place on cylinders and containers,'' the notification said.

It also said the cylinders manufactured before the publication of these rules (January 20) shall have these markings, before expiry of six months in case of oxygen cylinders and one year in case of other non-toxic and non-flammable gas cylinders. The time frame would be calculated from the date of publication of these rules.

The DPIIT has implemented several reforms to ensure industrial safety in critical premises such as petroleum installations, explosive manufacturing facilities, cylinder filling and storage premises to enhance public safety as well as create an enabling ecosystem for domestic and international investors.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), an autonomous body under the DPIIT, is in charge of designing and implementing policies and standard operating procedures for the manufacturing, storage, transport and use of explosives, petroleum as well as hazardous chemicals.

