Tunisia to review foreign exchange law, economy minister says
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:57 IST
Tunisia will review its foreign exchange law as part of work being undertaken by the central bank and the International Monetary Fund, the economy and planning minister said on Saturday.
