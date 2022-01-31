New Zealand PM Ardern's COVID test returns negative result
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned a negative COVID-19 test result on Monday, but she will remain in self isolation until the end of Tuesday as per health guidelines, a government spokesman said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned a negative COVID-19 test result on Monday, but she will remain in self isolation until the end of Tuesday as per health guidelines, a government spokesman said. Ardern took a coronavirus test on Sunday after being exposed to an infected person on a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri.
"The Prime Minister has returned a negative COVID-19 test. In line with Ministry of Health guidance she is required to continue isolating until the end of Tuesday, February 1, or as otherwise advised by Public Health," a spokesman to the Prime Minister said. The governor-general and other members of Ardern's staff who were on board the flight, have also been in self-isolation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
