Premium mobile accessories brand, VARNI by Kishan Mali launches XTwo Wireless Neckband with long battery life and uninterrupted music

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/ATK): VARNI, the National Premium Mobile Accessories Brand has launched XTwo Wireless Neckband enabling users to enjoy hassle-free music with a superior quality. The in-ear Bluetooth earphones are offered in three different color options (blue, silver and black) and come with voice assistance control and provide a vibration alert when the user gets a call on the paired smartphone. The earphones additionally come with touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling music tracks, and more. The New audio device has magnetic earbuds that stick together when hanging around the neck. Having an extremely sleek design, the earphones have voice assistance control and are light weight as well.

With output power of 3mWx2, Varni claims that if you charge the earphones for one hour, it can provide up to 24 hours of battery life, thanks to the proprietary Instacharge fast charging technology. The earphones come with a USB Type-C port for charging as well. The brand has already established its market owing to their affordable yet premium quality products that includes Wireless Speaker, Headset, Wireless Headphone, Power Banks, Mobile Battery, USB Cables, Touch Screen, LCD, Spare Parts, Mobile Case and much more. Founded in 2009, by VARNI Technology, VARNI has many years of marketing experience and is a one-stop design research and development production firm to provide better quality of mobile phone Accessories products, especially in INDIA. The brand aims to create value, enable customers to experience the fashion trend of electronic product development and contribute to the growth of the economy. The products constitute a reasonable product style, effective marketing plan, highly efficient internal management system and the life of enterprise culture atmosphere in the national market to establish a good reputation - highlighting the company's brand value. This further improves the global sales network and has laid a solid foundation.

Talking about the visionary brand, Founder Kishan Mali says, "With digital marketing booming in India, still many had to rely on Chinese products as they were affordable. That's what led to the inception of VARNI. We are currently focused on establishing a strong customer base with high-quality products that are affordable yet premium. Driven by values and fueled by passion, we are bringing in an exquisite experience for our customers to get an enhanced user-experience and enjoy products that are at par with the industry standards". "Made In India, Vocal For Local, Promote Local, I mean these are good slogans but one also needs to do something about it, more than just write it. I thought about it and ventured into buying machinery and acquired knowledge to operate a business. I launched my own company, Varni, making products in India."

"India is a great country, we're a young nation with untapped potential for progress. If we set our minds to it, we can be the leading force in the digital manufacturing arena, rather than just a consumer base" he further added. Varni is the leading premium Mobile Accessories Brand in India covering the whole mobile Accessories spectrum and is planning to expand its horizons across other parts of the country to drive its sales and earn revenue through the same.

