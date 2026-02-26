Shai Hope Reflects on West Indies' T20 World Cup Defeat

West Indies captain Shai Hope conceded that the team's inability to assess conditions promptly and execute plans was pivotal in their T20 World Cup defeat to South Africa. This setback marked their first loss in the Super 8 stage, with Hope noting challenges more in execution than drastic changes in conditions at Ahmedabad.

Hope described the pitch as reminiscent of South African conditions but believes his side failed to judge the bounce and movement early. Despite an aggressive effort after being reduced to 60 for five, the West Indies achieved a competitive score, which Hope attributed to the necessity of intent in modern T20 cricket.

Looking forward to a crucial match against India, Hope dismissed concerns over their path in the tournament becoming difficult. The captain stressed the importance of turning things around quickly, framing every game as a challenge and an opportunity to display better cricket.