Court Halts Extremist Label for AfD Amid Political Tensions
Germany's BfV intelligence service cannot label the AfD party as right-wing extremist, thanks to a Cologne court injunction. This marks a significant win for the AfD ahead of upcoming state elections. The BfV's May classification sparked sharp political reactions and international criticism from the U.S.
Germany's domestic intelligence service, BfV, has been temporarily barred from labeling the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as right-wing extremist. This development came after Cologne's administrative court issued an injunction, providing a strategic boost to the party as it prepares for five state elections this year.
The injunction was filed by the AfD in response to a 2025 decision by the BfV classifying the party as extremist, which would have required heightened monitoring. The court emphasized that, based on a summary procedure, it could not conclusively determine that the AfD was dominated by extremist positions at this time.
Classifying the far-right AfD as extremist in May provoked strong political and international reactions, including from the United States. Some German lawmakers suggested banning the party, while AfD framed it as an attack on democracy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- AfD
- right-wing
- court ruling
- elections
- intelligence
- BfV
- extremism
- label
- politics
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Political Parties Urge for Single-Phase Elections Amid Rigorous Electoral Roll Revision
Tamil Nadu Political Parties Call for Single-Phase Elections
High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Elections: Odisha Parties Gear Up for March Showdown
Samsung's AI Revolution: Bringing Intelligence to Every Pocket
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe