Left Menu

Court Halts Extremist Label for AfD Amid Political Tensions

Germany's BfV intelligence service cannot label the AfD party as right-wing extremist, thanks to a Cologne court injunction. This marks a significant win for the AfD ahead of upcoming state elections. The BfV's May classification sparked sharp political reactions and international criticism from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:03 IST
Court Halts Extremist Label for AfD Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's domestic intelligence service, BfV, has been temporarily barred from labeling the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as right-wing extremist. This development came after Cologne's administrative court issued an injunction, providing a strategic boost to the party as it prepares for five state elections this year.

The injunction was filed by the AfD in response to a 2025 decision by the BfV classifying the party as extremist, which would have required heightened monitoring. The court emphasized that, based on a summary procedure, it could not conclusively determine that the AfD was dominated by extremist positions at this time.

Classifying the far-right AfD as extremist in May provoked strong political and international reactions, including from the United States. Some German lawmakers suggested banning the party, while AfD framed it as an attack on democracy.

TRENDING

1
Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

Emirates SkyCargo Expands India Operations with New Freighter Services

 India
2
Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

Innovative Future Tech Training for Students Unveiled

 India
3
Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

Vertiv and Netweb Technologies Team Up for Next-Gen AI Data Centers

 India
4
VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

VBSA Bill: Charting the Course for India's Higher Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026