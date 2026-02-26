OpenAI Expands Its AI Frontier to London

OpenAI, the creator behind the revolutionary ChatGPT, plans to establish London as its largest research hub outside the United States. The decision underscores the United Kingdom's burgeoning status as an AI superpower, reflective of its supportive technology ecosystem.

This expansion comes amidst global efforts to attract investment from key model developers in the AI arena. According to OpenAI's research head, Mark Chen, the UK's rich pool of talent, esteemed universities, and noted scientific institutions position it advantageously in the critical technological sector.

Technology minister Liz Kendall praised this development as significant endorsement of the UK's leading stance on AI innovation. While specifics regarding the investment or job creation were not disclosed, OpenAI continues to enhance its European operations, having established its first international office in London earlier this year.