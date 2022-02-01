PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1

Left Menu

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson rejects calls to resign after scathing Sue Gray report on lockdown parties https://on.ft.com/3s9hVqW - Ex-BNP banker wins £2mln payout for gender discrimination https://on.ft.com/3HjYy4S

- Leading Vodafone shareholder signals support for activist campaign https://on.ft.com/35xROlX Overview

- Boris Johnson was on Monday battling a renewed Conservative threat to his leadership, in the wake of a long-awaited and highly critical report on the party culture at the heart of his government. - A former BNP Paribas employee has won a 2 million pounds ($2.69 million) payout after judges decided the French bank unfairly discriminated against her because of her gender.

- One of Vodafone's biggest shareholders Abrdn PLC has hailed an activist campaign aimed at improving the telecoms company's performance as "very sensible", as another investor said the move was "long overdue". ($1 = 0.7437 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

