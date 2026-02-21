Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for the immediate deployment of noncombat Western troops to Ukraine, suggesting it would demonstrate a strong commitment to the country's freedom and independence. The proposal, referenced in an interview set to air on Sunday, urges troops in non-fighting roles in peaceful areas.

Johnson's suggestion represents a significant potential policy shift and comes amid ongoing discussion among allies about supporting Ukraine. The idea raises concerns over escalation, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has deemed any foreign troops legitimate targets.

Johnson cites the West's prior failures in Syria and Afghanistan as factors emboldening Putin. The UK government, however, continues planning troop deployment post-ceasefire, aiming for long-term peace with a multinational force leading the initiative.