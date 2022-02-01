Left Menu

Nidhu Saxena takes charge as ED of Union Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:06 IST
Nidhu Saxena takes charge as ED of Union Bank
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday said Nidhu Saxena has assumed the charge as its Executive Director.

Prior to this, Saxena was with UCO Bank as General Manager & Vertical Head (retail credit, MSME & bancassurance), a release said.

He started his banking career at Bank of Baroda where he worked for 10 years before joining UCO Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022