Nidhu Saxena takes charge as ED of Union Bank

State-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday said Nidhu Saxena has assumed the charge as its Executive Director.

Prior to this, Saxena was with UCO Bank as General Manager & Vertical Head (retail credit, MSME & bancassurance), a release said.

He started his banking career at Bank of Baroda where he worked for 10 years before joining UCO Bank.

