Nearly Rs 2.50 lakh 'unaccounted cash' seized from SUV in poll-bound Noida

Police in poll-bound Noida have seized nearly Rs 2.50 lakh unaccounted cash and impounded an SUV in which the money was being carried, officials said on Wednesday.The seizure was made on Tuesday near Sector 60, and the action was taken by a joint team of personnel of the local Sector 58 police station and the Static Surveillance Team, they said.During checking, police intercepted a Toyota Fortuner over suspicion and found Rs 2.44 lakh cash in it.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:23 IST
Police in poll-bound Noida have seized nearly Rs 2.50 lakh “unaccounted cash” and impounded an SUV in which the money was being carried, officials said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made on Tuesday near Sector 60, and the action was taken by a joint team of personnel of the local Sector 58 police station and the Static Surveillance Team, they said.

“During checking, police intercepted a Toyota Fortuner over suspicion and found Rs 2.44 lakh cash in it. The car's occupant, identified as Nitin Kumar, was unable to provide documents related to the cash or give a satisfactory response about it,” a police spokesperson said.

“The cash was seized and the car impounded by the police and the SST,” the spokesperson said, adding that further legal proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Details are being looked into to ascertain if the money was linked to electoral malpractice, the police said.

The police said checkings have been increased in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on February 10.

