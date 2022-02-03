Garware Hi-Tech Films lists on NSE

Garware Hi-Tech Films (formerly Garware Polyester) on Thursday said it has listed its shares on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to increase investors' participation and enhance shareholder value.

Until now, the company's shares were listed solely on the BSE, Garware Hi-Tech Films said in a statement.

''After launching new product lines, re-branding our products and changing the company's name to align with our new vision and growth strategy, the next logical step was to list on NSE, India's premier stock exchange,'' Garware Hi-Tech Films Vice-Chairperson and Joint Managing Director Monika Garware said.

Garware added that listing on the NSE will provide an additional platform for new investors to participate in GHFL's growth journey, increase investor participation and enhance value for all shareholders.

