Trump's Tariff Fear: A Nation on the Brink

President Donald Trump has issued a dire warning regarding the possible fallout if the U.S. Supreme Court finds his authority to impose tariffs unauthorized. Trump's sweeping tariffs have brought substantial revenue to the U.S., and he fears that issuing refunds could plunge the nation into financial chaos.

On Monday, Trump took to social media to express his concerns, stating that if the court overturns his tariffs, the situation would become unmanageable. He emphasized the complexity the government would face in refunding the collected amounts.

The former president highlighted the potential enormity of the financial implications, suggesting that it might be nearly impossible to determine the exact refund amounts, and the distribution process could take years.

(With inputs from agencies.)