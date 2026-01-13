Trump's Tariff Fear: A Nation on the Brink
President Donald Trump expressed concerns about the potential consequences if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against his authority to impose tariffs. He warned that reconciling the refunds would be chaotic for the nation, suggesting that the financial magnitude would be overwhelming and difficult to manage.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has issued a dire warning regarding the possible fallout if the U.S. Supreme Court finds his authority to impose tariffs unauthorized. Trump's sweeping tariffs have brought substantial revenue to the U.S., and he fears that issuing refunds could plunge the nation into financial chaos.
On Monday, Trump took to social media to express his concerns, stating that if the court overturns his tariffs, the situation would become unmanageable. He emphasized the complexity the government would face in refunding the collected amounts.
The former president highlighted the potential enormity of the financial implications, suggesting that it might be nearly impossible to determine the exact refund amounts, and the distribution process could take years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bank of Maharashtra's Stellar Growth: Profit and Revenue Surge in Q3FY26
TCS Navigates New Labour Codes Amid Earnings and Revenue Growth
HCLTech Adapts to New Labour Codes Amid Revenue Surge
TCS revenue from operations in Dec quarter up 4.86 pc to Rs 67,087 crore: Filing.
TCS Reports Dip in Profit Despite Rising Revenue