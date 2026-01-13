Pongal Celebrations: A Captivating Display of Tradition at Dr. MGR-Janaki College
Students of Dr. MGR-Janaki College for Women celebrated Pongal with traditional flair, showcasing folk dances and village scenes. The event featured stalls run by students, selling traditional items. The celebration emphasized preserving cultural heritage, with students experiencing the richness of their traditions in a recreated village setting.
- Country:
- India
The campus of Dr. MGR-Janaki College for Women was alive with color and excitement as students donned traditional attire for Pongal celebrations. A vibrant village setting, created for the event, buzzed with activities, showcasing traditional folk dances like Kummiyattam and Oyilaatam.
A 4,000-strong student body added to the festive mood, engaging in performances and managing vendor stalls selling traditional goods like sugarcane juice and cotton candy. This creative approach allowed students to practically engage with cultural traditions.
Dr. Kumar Rajendran, Chairman of the college, emphasized the importance of preserving heritage, stating that such events help the younger generation appreciate and pass on cultural values. This celebration, with its authentic village feel, reminded all of the joys of communal gathering and traditional customs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'I was very naughty in school, I used to do some mischief or other,' says Rahul Gandhi during interaction with school students in TN.
'Most important value is humility for politicians, students,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in Tamil Nadu.
Arunachal Students Shine in National Waste Management Competition
Miranda House's Youthful Vanguard: Students Lead Anti-Drug Campaign
Violence Erupts at Odisha School: Students and Staff Injured