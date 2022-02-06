Olympics-China reports 10 new COVID cases among Olympics personnel on Feb 5

China detected 10 new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 5, down from 45 a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Sunday.

Of those, four were among new airport arrivals, including two athletes or team officials.

The remaining six were already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, according to a notice on the Games' official website.

