North Korea's Missile Launches Stir Tensions Ahead of Major Political Meeting

In a move escalating regional tensions, North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, according to reports from neighboring countries. This action comes ahead of a pivotal political meeting, heightening its animosities with South Korea.

The South Korean military confirmed detecting the launch of several missiles from an area northeast of Pyongyang, which flew approximately 350 kilometers. Japan's Defense Ministry reported that two missiles landed off the eastern coast of the Korean Peninsula.

These launches mark North Korea's first missile tests since early January, following a spate of weapons activity since 2019 aimed at enhancing its nuclear and missile capabilities. Analysts attribute these moves to demonstrate progress ahead of February's ruling Workers' Party congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)