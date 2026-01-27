China and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties
China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, discussed enhancing strategic coordination with Russia's Defence Minister, Andrei Belousov. Both countries aim to improve their capacity to respond to risks and challenges. This move is part of efforts to implement the consensus reached by their heads of state, enriching bilateral cooperation.
China's Defence Minister Dong Jun reiterated Beijing's commitment to amplify strategic coordination with Russia during a video call with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov, reported state media.
Dong emphasized China's willingness to work with Russia to implement top-level agreements, aiming to bolster their mutual response to global risks and challenges.
The discussion underscores a deepening of bilateral ties and the enhancement of cooperation mechanisms between the two nations, as reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
