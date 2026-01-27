Left Menu

China and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties

China's Defence Minister, Dong Jun, discussed enhancing strategic coordination with Russia's Defence Minister, Andrei Belousov. Both countries aim to improve their capacity to respond to risks and challenges. This move is part of efforts to implement the consensus reached by their heads of state, enriching bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:16 IST
China and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties
Dong Jun
  • Country:
  • China

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun reiterated Beijing's commitment to amplify strategic coordination with Russia during a video call with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov, reported state media.

Dong emphasized China's willingness to work with Russia to implement top-level agreements, aiming to bolster their mutual response to global risks and challenges.

The discussion underscores a deepening of bilateral ties and the enhancement of cooperation mechanisms between the two nations, as reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026