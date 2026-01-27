China and Russia Strengthen Defence Ties

China's Defence Minister Dong Jun reiterated Beijing's commitment to amplify strategic coordination with Russia during a video call with his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov, reported state media.

Dong emphasized China's willingness to work with Russia to implement top-level agreements, aiming to bolster their mutual response to global risks and challenges.

The discussion underscores a deepening of bilateral ties and the enhancement of cooperation mechanisms between the two nations, as reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

