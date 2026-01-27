Left Menu

China and Denmark Forge Green Maritime Alliance

China and Denmark have renewed their commitment to collaborative efforts in green maritime technology and shipbuilding by signing a memorandum of understanding. The agreement also paves the way for joint research on low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel technologies and explores cooperation in the new energy vehicle sector.

China and Denmark have reinforced their commitment to sustainable development in the maritime industry by renewing a memorandum of understanding on green technology and shipbuilding. This landmark agreement was reached during a high-profile meeting of the two nations' industry ministers in Beijing this Tuesday, as confirmed by China's industry ministry.

Chinese Minister Li Lecheng expressed China's eagerness to collaborate with Denmark in researching and developing low-carbon and zero-carbon fuel-powered ship technologies. This initiative aims to drive innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector, marking a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the countries are set to explore joint ventures in the new energy vehicle sector, opening up broader horizons for sustainable technology and industry advancements. Denmark's Business and Industry Minister Morten Bodskov affirmed the strategic importance of this partnership for both nations.

