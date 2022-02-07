Left Menu

Paytm shares recover lost ground; settle in green

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 18:29 IST
Paytm shares recover lost ground; settle in green
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, recovered all the lost ground and settled in green on Monday.

In early trade, it had tumbled over 7 per cent after the company reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 778.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The stock declined 5.69 per cent to Rs 898.95 during the day on BSE. But, buying emerged at the counter and it settled at Rs 957.40, a gain of 0.44 per cent.

On NSE, the stock closed at Rs 957.55, a jump of 0.44 per cent after tumbling 7.55 per cent during the day to Rs 881.30.

The digital payments and financial services company had registered a loss of Rs 535.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to financial results of the company filed with the BSE on Friday.

The consolidated revenue from operations of Paytm, however, increased by about 88 per cent to Rs 1,456.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 772 crore it had posted in the December 2020 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022