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Delhi Municipal Act Overhaul: Hefty Fines & New Protections

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, seeks to amend fines under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. If passed, fines for various public offences will significantly increase to ensure better compliance. The bill also decriminalizes minor offenses and shifts their adjudication from criminal courts to municipal officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:34 IST
Delhi Municipal Act Overhaul: Hefty Fines & New Protections
  • Country:
  • India

In a legislative push aimed at tightening civic compliance, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, has been introduced in India's Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada. This bill proposes sweeping changes to fines under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

Among key amendments, pet owners could face fines of Rs 1,000 for allowing their dogs to roam without leashes on public streets, a stark increase from the current Rs 50 penalty. Similar hikes are outlined for various offenses including tethering cattle on roads, defacing property, and improper waste disposal.

In addition to hikes, the bill aims to streamline enforcement. Minor violations may shift from criminal to civil handling, with cases adjudicated by a municipal officer. This move looks to reduce court backlogs and facilitate faster resolution with a 30-day appeal period and a six-month resolution deadline.

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