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Global Insights: Jaishankar Engages with World Leaders at G7 Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit, meeting key leaders, including French President Macron, to discuss global issues. He emphasized the importance of resilience in trade corridors and global governance reforms amidst energy and security challenges, especially in the context of the West Asia crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:27 IST
Global Insights: Jaishankar Engages with World Leaders at G7 Summit
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit, expressing appreciation for the insightful discussions held. During his official meeting, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to President Macron.

India, invited as a partner nation, was represented by Jaishankar at the summit held in Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay, France. While not a G7 member, India's participation, alongside Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Brazil, highlighted the group's reach. Jaishankar used the platform to voice the Global South's concerns regarding energy, food, and fuel security, calling for urgent global governance reforms.

Significant interactions with other foreign ministers underscored the summit's breadth. Key discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan, and other prominent figures such as Canada's Anita Anand spotlighted the emphasis on West Asia's crisis. This influential forum facilitates coordination on major economic, financial, and geopolitical challenges facing its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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