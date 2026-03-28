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Shah's Justification: Transfers in West Bengal to Curtail Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the EC's large-scale transfer of officers in Bengal, attributing it to reducing violence. He accused the ruling TMC of manipulation and called for infiltration prevention. Shah emphasized uniform governance across Bihar, Bengal, and Odisha for BJP’s electoral strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:30 IST
Shah's Justification: Transfers in West Bengal to Curtail Violence
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

During a press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah justified the Election Commission's decision to transfer numerous IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal. He asserted that these moves were necessary to ensure fewer incidents of violence, especially during events like Ram Navami.

Shah criticized the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and accused its officials of acting more like party cadres than independent officers, hindering free and fair governance. He emphasized that such transfers by the EC occur nationwide before elections, but the situation in Bengal was distinct due to embedded political biases.

Addressing further allegations of interference, Shah highlighted the BJP's broader strategy of achieving political consistency across neighboring states, citing a unified governance vision for Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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