Left Menu

Beijing 2022 Olympics reports 6 new COVID cases among games personnel

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-02-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 08:50 IST
Beijing 2022 Olympics reports 6 new COVID cases among games personnel
  • Country:
  • China

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of six new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 7.

No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

All six cases were among those already in the closed-loop bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Olympics-China warns of air pollution risk during Beijing Winter Games

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022