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LPG Theft Sparks Concerns Amid West Asia Conflict

Twenty-seven LPG cylinders were stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai, raising alarm amid gas supply issues due to the West Asia conflict. The theft occurred while the vehicle was parked overnight. Police are investigating and using CCTV footage to identify suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:17 IST
LPG Theft Sparks Concerns Amid West Asia Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant theft incident, twenty-seven LPG cylinders have been reported stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai. The incident has triggered police action and comes at a time when gas supply concerns are mounting due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The cylinders, including five that were filled, were stolen from a parked delivery van at Charkop in Kandivali (West). The theft occurred overnight after the delivery man, Nandkumar Ramraj Soni, left the vehicle at Kaka Keni Chowk.

The police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case. CCTV footage in the area has revealed several suspects, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend them. This incident highlights the pressing issue of securing essential commodities amid regional conflicts.

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