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Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies in Mass Mobilization

Thousands across all 50 U.S. states rallied against President Trump's policies in the latest 'No Kings' protests. Initiated to oppose aggressive deportation efforts and the war in Iran, these rallies saw significant participation even in smaller communities. High-profile figures like Bernie Sanders and Robert De Niro supported the movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 07:44 IST
Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies in Mass Mobilization
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Demonstrators opposing U.S. President Donald Trump's policies took to the streets nationwide Saturday for the third 'No Kings' rally. The protests, spanning over 3,200 events, decried aggressive deportation and military actions, drawing significant turnout even in smaller towns.

The rallies unfolded across major cities like New York and Washington but notably saw a 40% increase in activities outside metropolitan hubs. Prominent figures, including Minnesota's Governor Walz and Senator Bernie Sanders, addressed crowds. Musician Bruce Springsteen also featured, expressing criticism over immigration policies.

As the nation anticipates the upcoming midterm elections, more Americans in Republican strongholds are organizing and participating in anti-Trump events. Interest swells in key suburban districts, suggesting growing opposition to current administration stances.

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