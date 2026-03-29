Azteca Stadium's Triumphant Return: Football Fever Amidst Protests and Challenges

Fans thronged Mexico City's iconic Azteca Stadium for its highly anticipated reopening on Saturday, reveling in the pre-World Cup excitement. The event was marked by rigorous security measures and widespread protests across the capital.

Supporters, eager to experience the World Cup's vibrant atmosphere, filled the stadium nearly two years after its closure. Mexico is set to co-host the global event with the United States and Canada, with an opening match against South Africa scheduled for June 11.

Despite protests over local resource shortages and a tragic fatality within the venue, the festive spirit dominated. However, confusion over entry points and limited parking highlighted areas for improvement as the stadium preps for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)