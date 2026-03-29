Riot Erupts at Federal Building: Two Arrested
Two individuals were detained for attacking federal law enforcement officers during a riot involving around 1,000 people at the Roybal Federal Building. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported the incident, noting that two officers were injured by cement blocks and required medical attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:21 IST
A tense scene unfolded as roughly 1,000 rioters descended upon a federal building, leading to the arrest of two individuals for assaulting law enforcement officers.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrests, describing the chaotic situation outside the Roybal Federal Building.
During the turmoil, two officers suffered injuries after being struck by cement blocks and were subsequently given medical treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ONGC Employee Arrested for Assaulting Autistic Child in Tripura
Drone Assault Shakes Kuwait Airport Amid Regional Tensions
Congress Expels Palakkad Councillor Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Justice in the Balance: Controversy Surrounds Congress Amid Assault Allegations
Terror in the Skies: Russia's Devastating Drone Assault on Ukraine