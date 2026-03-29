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Riot Erupts at Federal Building: Two Arrested

Two individuals were detained for attacking federal law enforcement officers during a riot involving around 1,000 people at the Roybal Federal Building. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported the incident, noting that two officers were injured by cement blocks and required medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:21 IST
Riot Erupts at Federal Building: Two Arrested
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A tense scene unfolded as roughly 1,000 rioters descended upon a federal building, leading to the arrest of two individuals for assaulting law enforcement officers.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrests, describing the chaotic situation outside the Roybal Federal Building.

During the turmoil, two officers suffered injuries after being struck by cement blocks and were subsequently given medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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