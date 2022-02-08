Devans eyes northeast market, starts production in Arunachal Pradesh

Devans Modern Breweries, a leading producer of matured malt spirits and an extensive range of beer including the iconic Godfather, has given a major push to its expansion in the northeast with the commencement of beer production in Arunachal Pradesh. Devans has been a player in the Indian alcoholic beverage market for over six decades and has added 10,000 KL of manufacturing and bottling capacity for beer by tying up with a new brewery at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, a spokesman of the company said. ''Arunachal Pradesh has always been a very good market for us. We have tied up with a brewery in Arunachal Pradesh to boost our production and bottling capacity and in the near future we intend to replicate the same in other states,'' Devans Modern Breweries' Managing Director (MD) Prem Devan said. Devan said the Arunachal Pradesh foray would further help the firm get a better hold on the markets in the northeast. The company owns a couple of breweries and a distillery in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. ''While the plant in Rajasthan brewery is spread over 30 acres and has a production capacity of 75,000 KL of beer, the Samba (J&K) brewery has a capacity of 39,600 KL,'' the spokesman said. Devans also runs a distillery at Jammu, which was set up in 1961. The company would soon commission a new distillery at Samba with an installed capacity of 4,500 KL of malt spirits and 35,280 KL of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). Godfather Legendary, Kotsberg Pils, Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult -- four beer brands of the Jammu-based company -- have won medals at the internationally recognised Spiritz selection awards 2021.

Devans is also the manufacturer of India's first Belgian style strong beer Six Fields Cult and Godfather Super 8 -- with 8 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume), which is the highest alcohol allowed in beer in India. The company is developing a beer with 10 per cent ABV for the export market. It also plans to launch a premium single malt in the near future, the spokesman said. Devans Modern Breweries Limited was founded by noted industrialist Dewan Gian Chand over 60 years ago in Jammu. The company currently exports beer to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, UAE, Vietnam and Hong Kong.

