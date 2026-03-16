Honda's Electric Leap in Rajasthan: O Alpha Sets Stage for EV Growth
Honda Cars India plans to produce its new electric vehicle model 'O Alpha' at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, investing Rs 1,200 crore. This aligns with India's push for domestic manufacturing under the Make in India initiative and positions Rajasthan as a key player in the automotive sector.
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- India
Honda Cars India announced the manufacturing of its upcoming electric vehicle model 'O Alpha' at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan, with a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore. The decision was unveiled to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, reinforcing Rajasthan's status as a hub for cutting-edge automotive production.
The company stated that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make in India campaign, aimed at enhancing domestic manufacturing. The Chief Minister noted that the project is poised to stimulate investment, innovation, and job creation in the region.
The 'O Alpha' electric SUV will cater to both domestic and international markets, reflecting Honda's broader strategy to pivot towards electric mobility. The Tapukara facility, redesigned for EV production, marks a pivotal shift towards sustainable and cleaner transportation solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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