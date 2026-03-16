NHAI Receives Nine Bids for ₹NH-48 Jaipur–Kishangarh Six-Lane Highway Upgrade in Rajasthan

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received nine bids from highway developers for the project to upgrade the approximately 90-km Jaipur–Kishangarh section of National Highway-48 (NH-48) to a six-lane corridor, marking a major step toward strengthening highway infrastructure in Rajasthan.

The project, which was approved by the Government of India in February 2026, will be implemented under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model and is expected to be awarded within the current financial year.

Once completed, the upgraded highway is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve safety and enhance freight movement along one of Rajasthan’s busiest transport corridors.

Transforming NH-48 into a Semi Access-Controlled Highway

The project aims to transform the Jaipur–Kishangarh stretch of NH-48 into a semi access-controlled highway, a design that allows faster traffic movement while ensuring safe entry and exit points.

Key infrastructure upgrades planned under the project include:

Construction of flyovers at major junctions

Development of vehicular underpasses (VUPs)

Creation of continuous service roads

Development of slip roads for smoother merging and exit

These improvements are expected to streamline vehicle movement, reduce traffic congestion and enhance overall road safety.

Travel Time Between Jaipur and Kishangarh to Halve

Officials say the six-lane upgrade will cut travel time between Jaipur and Kishangarh from about two hours to nearly one hour.

The project will also:

Increase average vehicle speeds

Enhance traffic carrying capacity

Improve freight efficiency along the corridor

NH-48 forms part of the Delhi–Mumbai highway corridor, making it a critical route for passenger travel, industrial logistics and interstate trade.

Dedicated Service Roads to Reduce Congestion

A key feature of the project is the construction of continuous service roads along the entire stretch.

These service roads will separate local traffic from high-speed highway traffic, ensuring smoother movement for long-distance vehicles while maintaining accessibility for local communities.

The segregation of traffic is expected to reduce bottlenecks and improve operational efficiency across the corridor.

Major Road Safety Improvements Planned

Road safety improvements form a central component of the project.

The construction of flyovers and grade-separated structures will help eliminate conflict points at busy intersections, which are often major causes of highway accidents.

The service roads will also create safer corridors for pedestrians, two-wheelers and local traffic, keeping them away from high-speed highway lanes.

Officials say these measures will significantly reduce accident risks and enhance safety for both commuters and nearby residents.

No Additional Land Acquisition Required

A major advantage of the project is that no additional land acquisition will be required, which is expected to speed up the implementation process.

Land acquisition often delays infrastructure projects in India, and the ability to expand the highway within the existing right-of-way could help accelerate construction timelines and reduce project costs.

Boost for Regional Connectivity and Logistics

Beyond improving travel convenience, the highway upgrade is expected to deliver significant economic benefits for the region.

The improved corridor will:

Strengthen regional connectivity across Rajasthan

Improve logistics efficiency for freight transport

Support industrial and commercial growth

Facilitate tourism movement between major destinations

Jaipur is a major economic hub and tourist centre, while Kishangarh connects to key trade and transport routes across Rajasthan and neighbouring states.

Part of India’s Expanding Highway Infrastructure Push

The Jaipur–Kishangarh highway upgrade forms part of the government’s broader strategy to modernise India’s national highway network and improve logistics infrastructure.

With several highway expansion projects underway across the country, authorities aim to reduce travel times, improve road safety and support economic growth through better transport connectivity.

Once completed, the upgraded NH-48 corridor in Rajasthan is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating faster passenger travel, smoother freight movement and stronger regional economic integration.