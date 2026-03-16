Crackdown in Rajasthan: Operation Shikanja Targets Rs 35 Crore Betting Racket

In a decisive move against organized crime, Rajasthan's Karauli district police have launched a significant crackdown, seizing properties valued at Rs 35 crore linked to a sprawling online betting syndicate.

Operational under 'Operation Shikanja,' a state-wide initiative helmed by Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, authorities have spotlighted the elaborate betting endeavors orchestrated by Aminuddin Khan, alias Ameen. Khan, identified as a pivotal figure, allegedly engineered bets through various agents across cities like Karauli, Hindaun City, Gangapur City, and Jaipur.

The investigation, which unraveled following the arrest of multiple agents during Big Bash League matches, has revealed Khan's ownership of assets disproportionate to his lawful income, prompting legal proceedings under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The initiative aims not only to dismantle illegal networks but also to deter youth from criminal pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)