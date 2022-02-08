Left Menu

MediBuddy ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

Bachchan to cinema is what MediBuddy aims to be to the Indian healthcare system. We see this as a step forward in achieving our goal of reaching every Indian and making high quality healthcare easily accessible to everyone, MediBuddy co-founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:28 IST
MediBuddy ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador
  • Country:
  • India

Leading digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Tuesday said it has roped in Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. MediBuddy gives users 24x7 access to specialist doctors online via video call, at-home lab tests, home delivery of medicines, mental health support and other health care services. With the signing of the veteran actor, MediBuddy further aims to amplify its reach in every nook and corner of the country, it added. ''It is an absolute honor to be associated with him whose name alone carries so much credibility, trust, and respect. Bachchan to cinema is what MediBuddy aims to be to the Indian healthcare system. ''We see this as a step forward in achieving our goal of reaching every Indian and making high quality healthcare easily accessible to everyone,'' MediBuddy co-founder and CEO Satish Kannan said in a statement. The company has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres and 2,500 pharmacies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022