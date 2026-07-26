Concussion Chaos: Female Referee Struck in Soccer Melee

A female referee was concussed during a friendly match between Metz and Fortuna Sittard, highlighting the dangers faced by match officials. Mathilde Demoncay was involved in the fracas attempting to mediate a player dispute.

The incident unfolded in the 40th minute when tension flared between players after a shirt-tugging incident. Demoncay attempted to intervene but was knocked over.

Despite initially resuming play, she left during halftime due to her injuries. The dramatic footage was observed by many on social media, underscoring the crucial need for respecting match officials.