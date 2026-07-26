Shockwaves in Berlin: Deadly Attack Near Pride Event Sparks Nationwide Hunt

Berlin was shattered over the weekend as a deadly attack near a Pride event unfolded, prompting a national manhunt for those responsible. On Saturday night, a white vehicle drove into a crowd at the Tiergarten park near Brandenburg Gate, killing one person and injuring 16 others, half of whom were seriously hurt. As Germany's interior minister condemned the attack, local police made an urgent call for public assistance in tracking down the suspect.

The Berlin police have identified the main suspect as Abdul B, a man previously known to authorities within the 'Islamist spectrum.' Descriptions and photographs of Abdul B have been circulated widely, with the public urged to provide any information on his whereabouts. The incident has sent shockwaves through Germany, putting intense pressure on the government to act swiftly and decisively.

The timing of the attack is particularly critical, as it coincides with political turbulence. Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government is under scrutiny in the run-up to state elections and dealing with a complex cabinet reshuffle. The opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), seized on the incident to criticize current security measures, emphasizing themes of division and intolerance.