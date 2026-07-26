Romanian Fighter Jet Downs Russian Drone Amid Escalating Tensions in Black Sea Airspace

A Romanian fighter pilot successfully shot down a Russian drone over the Black Sea, marking the third such incident in recent days. This ongoing breach of Romanian airspace by Russian drones, described as 'inadmissible and intolerable' by President Nicusor Dan, has led to heightened tensions between NATO and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 15:09 IST
Romanian Fighter Jet Downs Russian Drone Amid Escalating Tensions in Black Sea Airspace
  • Country:
  • Romania

A Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilot successfully intercepted and shot down a Russian drone over the Black Sea, according to the country's defense ministry. This incident represents the latest breach of the NATO member's airspace, which Romanian President Nicusor Dan deemed 'inadmissible and intolerable'.

Romania shares a 400-mile border with Ukraine, and Russian drones have violated its airspace regularly throughout the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now in its fourth year. Although Romania had previously been unable to destroy these drones, a pilot successfully downed one on Friday, and two more have been shot down since then.

NATO has initiated an investigation into Sunday's incident, while Romania's foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador over the repeated violations. The Romanian defense ministry reported that the drone was neutralized safely above territorial waters, near the coastal town of Sulina.

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