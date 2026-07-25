USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the lifting of a year-long ban on Mexican cattle imports, originally imposed to prevent infestations by the New World screwworm. The USDA will begin phased reopenings at ports of entry in Arizona and New Mexico, with a complete resumption planned within 30 days.

The ban on imports not only triggered record-high U.S. beef prices but also failed to contain the advance of screwworms, which reached the United States through Texas and New Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expedited preparations to restart exports, aiming for an August timeline.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and industry leaders have voiced cautious support for the reopening, citing economic pressures and the need for stringent screwworm protocols. Growing concerns over cattle supplies, worsened by drought conditions, have further emphasized the urgency of the decision.