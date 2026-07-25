USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will resume Mexican cattle imports, lifting a year-long ban set to prevent New World screwworm infestations. Despite the ban, screwworms reached Texas and New Mexico, pushing for phased port re-openings. The move aims to rectify supply shortages and stabilize surging beef prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 06:44 IST
USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the lifting of a year-long ban on Mexican cattle imports, originally imposed to prevent infestations by the New World screwworm. The USDA will begin phased reopenings at ports of entry in Arizona and New Mexico, with a complete resumption planned within 30 days.

The ban on imports not only triggered record-high U.S. beef prices but also failed to contain the advance of screwworms, which reached the United States through Texas and New Mexico. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expedited preparations to restart exports, aiming for an August timeline.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and industry leaders have voiced cautious support for the reopening, citing economic pressures and the need for stringent screwworm protocols. Growing concerns over cattle supplies, worsened by drought conditions, have further emphasized the urgency of the decision.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026