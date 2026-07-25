US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the lifting of a year-long import ban on Mexican cattle. The ban originally intended to prevent the spread of the New World screwworm pest, inadvertently caused U.S. beef prices to reach unprecedented heights, impacting American consumers and producers.

Reopening of the cattle ports will begin at Douglas, Arizona, followed by two additional ports in New Mexico. The phased reopening relies on Mexico adhering to a screwworm control plan, as the pest remains a significant threat, having been detected in Texas and New Mexico.

U.S. beef industry executives express cautious optimism but warn that resuming imports could increase infestation risks. Despite these risks, stakeholders argue that the decision is necessary to stabilize the cattle supply chain, which has been strained by the ban and drought-like conditions.