US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

The USDA is lifting its year-long ban on Mexican cattle imports, a measure initially adopted to prevent the spread of the New World screwworm. This move aims to ease record-high U.S. beef prices and alleviate pressure on U.S. cattle producers, despite ongoing concerns about the screwworm threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 05:59 IST
US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the lifting of a year-long import ban on Mexican cattle. The ban originally intended to prevent the spread of the New World screwworm pest, inadvertently caused U.S. beef prices to reach unprecedented heights, impacting American consumers and producers.

Reopening of the cattle ports will begin at Douglas, Arizona, followed by two additional ports in New Mexico. The phased reopening relies on Mexico adhering to a screwworm control plan, as the pest remains a significant threat, having been detected in Texas and New Mexico.

U.S. beef industry executives express cautious optimism but warn that resuming imports could increase infestation risks. Despite these risks, stakeholders argue that the decision is necessary to stabilize the cattle supply chain, which has been strained by the ban and drought-like conditions.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026