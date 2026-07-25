South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

In a significant move towards positioning South Korea as a leader in artificial intelligence, President Lee Jae Myung hosted a high-profile AI summit in San Francisco. The event gathered influential tech figures from Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Broadcom, along with prominent South Korean business leaders, to discuss strategic AI advancements.

During the summit, Lee elaborated on the newly minted 'San Francisco AI Declaration,' underscoring South Korea's ambitions in the AI sector and its collaborative vision with the United States. Lee emphasized South Korea's future role in the global AI supply chain.

A noteworthy announcement came with Nvidia and SK Group's unveiling of a $500 billion AI initiative, highlighting plans for a large-scale data center equipped with advanced technology, set to be operational by 2027.