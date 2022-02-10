Left Menu

Spinny acquires AI-powered car connectivity solutions startup Scouto

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:54 IST
Spinny acquires AI-powered car connectivity solutions startup Scouto
  • Country:
  • India

Pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny on Thursday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Ahmedabad-based startup Scouto, a move that marks consolidation in the AI-powered used car solutions space.

The company, however, did not disclose the amount it paid for the buyout.

The connected car platform was backed by DevX Venture Fund, iCreate & Bhuva Family Office before being acquired by Spinny.

''We are excited about the integration and the synergies of Scouto with Spinny. By augmenting each other's capabilities, we can accelerate towards building the country's largest and the most trusted used car brand,'' said Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO of Spinny.

As part of the acquisition, he said, Scouto's founders will become a part of the company and help build and drive its connected car offerings forward, he added.

Founded by ex-racecar driver Akshay Gupta and Shubham Sharma, the platform caters to the various start-ups in the automotive aftermarket and used car space in India, clocking a revenue of around Rs five crore in the ongoing fiscal, Spinny said in a release.

''The more we worked together, the more we realized that the synergies are plentiful and hence decided to join hands. Our goal is to ensure that every car in India is connected.

''We will accomplish our goals with Spinny and continue to design, build, and innovate new technologies that provide an unparalleled customer experience”, said Gupta, who is also the CEO of Scouto.

Scouto has built an end-to-end connected car technology suite that provides detailed intelligence on a car's health and performance, connects the vehicle owner to automotive service providers and improves the overall car ownership experience significantly, Spinny said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022