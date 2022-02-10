Eastern Europe will need bolstered NATO for foreseeable future- Latvia PM

Eastern Europe will need a bolstered NATO presence for the foreseeable future due to the security threat posed by Russia, Latvia Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Thursday in Berlin ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It is very much needed that Germany is not only present in the Baltics, but also takes leading role to lead the European Union and NATO through these difficult times" Karins said ahead of the meeting with Scholz, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)