RInfra Dec qtr loss at Rs 107 cr

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 106.91 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 80.08 crore in the year-ago period, RInfra said in a filing to BSE.

Total income from operations rose to Rs 4,281.45 crore compared to Rs 4,010.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, it said.

Total expenses during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 4,828 crore from Rs 4,950.69 crore. The company in a statement said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe and India. ''The group has considered all possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of the consolidated financial results, including assessment of the recoverability of financial and non financial assets based on the various internal and external information and assumptions relating to economic forecasts up to the date of approval of these financial results for assessing the recoverability of financial and non-financial assets,'' it said.

