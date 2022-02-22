Latvia to deliver anti-tank missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday

Latvia will deliver Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, a Latvian foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Monday evening.

Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Jan. 21 they would provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, days after receiving clearance from the U.S. State Department to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons there.

Lithuania sent Stinger anti-aircraft missiles on Feb. 13 and Estonia sent Javelin missiles on Friday.

