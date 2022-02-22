Latvia to deliver anti-tank missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 01:45 IST
- Country:
- Latvia
Latvia will deliver Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine on Tuesday, a Latvian foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Monday evening.
Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Jan. 21 they would provide Ukraine with U.S.-made anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles, days after receiving clearance from the U.S. State Department to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons there.
Lithuania sent Stinger anti-aircraft missiles on Feb. 13 and Estonia sent Javelin missiles on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Javelin anti-tank
- Ukraine
- Latvian
- Baltic
- Estonia
- U.S. State Department
- Javelin
- Lithuania
- Latvia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netherlands to increase troops in Baltics, minister says
German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
German troops arrive to reinforce Baltics amid tensions over Ukraine
U.S. State Department orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Ukraine