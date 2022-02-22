Left Menu

Airbus plans mid-decade demonstrator for hydrogen plane

Airbus is poised to build a demonstrator for future hydrogen airplanes by mid-decade in co-operation with engine maker CFM International, industry sources said. The planemaker has scheduled a news conference with "key engine partners" for 1400 GMT on Tuesday on the latest milestone in its plans to develop a zero-emission aircraft. Airbus declined to comment. It is jointly owned by General Electric and Safran.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:35 IST
Airbus declined to comment. The project is expected to feature a specially adapted version of current-generation engines in order to advance research on the project, which is part of global efforts to curb emissions in aviation.

