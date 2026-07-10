Japan weather bureau sees 100% chance El Nino persists through autumn

Japan's weather bureau has confirmed a 100% chance of El Nino continuing through the Northern Hemisphere autumn, following its observation since spring.

Reuters | Japans Weather Bureau Said On Friday That The El Nino Phenomenon Has Been Observed Since Spring And That There Was A Chance It Will Continue Through The Northern Hemisphere Autumn El Nino Is A Warming Of Ocean Surface Temperatures In The Eastern And Central Pacific | Updated: 10-07-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 10:33 IST
Japan weather bureau sees 100% chance El Nino persists through autumn
El Nino
  • Country:
  • Japan

​Japan's ‌weather bureau ​said ‌on Friday that the El Nino phenomenon ‌has been observed ‌since spring and that there was ⁠a ​100% ⁠chance it will ⁠continue through the Northern ​Hemisphere autumn.

El Nino ⁠is a warming ⁠of ​ocean surface temperatures ⁠in the eastern and ⁠central ⁠Pacific.

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