Japan weather bureau sees 100% chance El Nino persists through autumn
Japan's weather bureau has confirmed a 100% chance of El Nino continuing through the Northern Hemisphere autumn, following its observation since spring.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that the El Nino phenomenon has been observed since spring and that there was a 100% chance it will continue through the Northern Hemisphere autumn.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.