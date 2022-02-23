TVS Motor clocks 1 million exports in two wheeler segment in FY21-22

Chennai, Feb 23 (PTI): Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said its exports in two wheeler segment clocked sales of one million (10 lakh) units, marking a significant milestone in the current financial year for the first time, the company said on Wednesday.

The exports include the sales from TVS Motor and also from Indonesian unit PT TVS.

''The key exports include TVS Apache series, TVS HLX Series, TVS Raider and TVS Neo Series. An increase in sales in global motorcycles significantly contributed to this achievement'', the company said in a statement.

TVS Motor has presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Latin America.

''The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions,'' company's joint managing director Sudarshan Venu said.

''TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings.'' TVS Motor Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan expressed delight on the company achieving the milestone in the current financial year.

The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality, he said.

''We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers, and a passionate team who have made this possible. We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)