Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia airports in Ukraine closed until Thursday morning
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 07:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 07:04 IST
Airports at Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine are closed to traffic until Thursday morning, according to notices to airmen issued by local authorities.
No reason was provided for the closures, which are due to end between 0500 and 0635 GMT, depending on the airport.
