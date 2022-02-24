India focusing on evacuating 16,000 nationals from Ukraine as crisis worsens - govt
India is focusing on evacuating its 16,000 nationals still stuck in Ukraine, the South Asian nation's foreign secretary told reporters late on Thursday after Russian forces mounted a mass assault by land, air and sea.
