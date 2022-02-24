Left Menu

Committed to further financing IB MonotaRO for growth when required: IndiaMART founder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:33 IST
Committed to further financing IB MonotaRO for growth when required: IndiaMART founder
  • Country:
  • India

IndiaMART, along with MonotaRO, is committed to further financing IB MonotaRO for growth when required, a top official of B2B e-commerce firm IndiaMART said on Thursday.

IndiaMART has acquired a 26 per cent stake in IB MonotaRO Private Limited (IMPL), which operates the 'Industry Buying' brand, for Rs 104.2 crore.

''Currently, IMPL has Rs 80 crore cash available on its balance sheet, which came from the last round of financing by MonotaRO. We believe that the company is well capitalised for the next couple of years.

''However, IndiaMART and MonotaRO are committed for future rounds of financing for the growth of IB MonotaRO as and when required,'' IndiaMART founder and MD Dinesh Agarwal said.

Pursuant to this transaction, Japan-based MonotaRO will hold a 51.6 per cent stake in IB MonotaRO; while Emtex Engineering, representing the promoter group and early investors, will hold a 22.4 per cent stake in the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022